(KNUE-FM) There is something so fun about getting outdoors here in the state of Texas. You might need to work around extreme temperatures at times, but it normally doesn’t take long for you to find the perfect temperature to get outside for your own adventure. And it’s even better when you can invite friends and family to join you on Free Fishing Day!

What Is Free Fishing Day in Texas?

Keep your calendar clear in early June as the good people at Texas Parks and Wildlife host a fun day inviting everyone to enjoy some time fishing recreationally and you aren’t required to have a fishing license or endorsements.

READ MORE: Texas Game Warden's Video Went Viral Promoting Fishing Rules

Why No Fishing License Is Required

All you need is to feel the tug on your line once — that’s enough to get you hooked.

To make sure I had the correct day, I did check on the Texas Parks and Wildlife website and confirmed that Saturday, June 6th, 2026, will be Free Fishing Day in Texas.

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Where to Find Fishing Reports and Regulations

Now obviously, you’re encouraged to buy your own fishing license and go fishing way more than just one time per year. But if you have never tried fishing before and want to give it a shot, June 6th might be the perfect day to try it out.

There is so much great information on the Texas Parks and Wildlife website including fishing reports, recommendations on where to fish, all fishing regulations, and everything you need to know about getting your fishing license in Texas.

Enjoy your time outdoors, just be safe.

If Buc-ee’s Made a Snack Inspired by East Texas Towns… If our favorite gas station and convenience store made a specific snack for each East Texas town, here is what they would be: Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins