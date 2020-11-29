26 Years Ago: Brooks & Dunn’s ‘Brand New Man’ Goes Quadruple Platinum

Twenty-six years ago today (Nov. 29, 1994) was a day of celebration for Brooks & Dunn: It was on that date that their debut album, Brand New Man, was certified quadruple platinum, signifying sales in excess of 4 million units. Their sophomore record, Hard Workin' Man, also earned triple-platinum status.

The first four singles from Brand New Man, including the album's title track, shot straight to No. 1; two songs from Hard Workin' Man, "She Used to Be Mine" and "That Ain't No Way to Go," also earned the top spot on the charts. Brooks & Dunn's astonishing sales record was especially significant since it marked the first time that an album by a country duo had been certified quadruple platinum.

Arista

By the time Brand New Man was certified quadruple platinum, Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn had released their third studio album, Waitin' on Sundown. That record also went to No. 1 and produced three No. 1 singles, "She's Not the Cheating Kind," "Little Miss Honky Tonk" and "You're Gonna Miss Me When I'm Gone."

Brand New Man has gone on to sell more than 6 million copies, with Hard Workin' Man selling over 5 million copies. Eight of the 10 studio albums that Brooks & Dunn released have sold at least one million copies, as have three of their compilation records. But while six of those have been certified multi-platinum, Brand New Man remains the best-selling project of their 20-year career.

Brand New Man is available for download on Amazon.