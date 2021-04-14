Brookshire’s Offering Two Covid-19 Vaccine Clinics Per Week

The new trendy conversation starter both on social media and in real life is "so, which one did YOU get?"

This is, of course, a reference to one of the two most common vaccine offerings here in East Texas--Pfizer and Moderna.

And it will likely remain a trendy question over the next couple of months as more and more East Texans set an appointment, pop into a "vaccination station," or wait their turn in a drive-thru.

Honestly, I'm amazed at the overall efficiency of the vaccine rollout, considering that the majority of East Texas is patiently waiting their turn--including me.

Brookshire's Grocery Company has announced that beginning this week, they will be offering two drive-thru vaccination "clinics" at their stores. More specifically? Tuesdays and Thursdays.

You will need to set an appointment, however. You can go ahead and schedule appointment up to 7 days ahead of time and you can do that here.

Please note: Once you've made your appointment, please look for your confirmation email where you'll find a link to the consent form. You'll want to make sure to print that out and bring it with you, filled out, to your appointment. You will also need to do this for your second dose, as well.

And in case you're wondering which vaccine you'll be receiving? We have confirmation that they'll be providing the Pfizer vaccine.

This vaccine has been approved for anyone 16 years of age or older. However, if you're 16 or 17 years of age, you will need to be accompanied by your parent or guardian.

Brookshire's also strongly encourages continuing to take safety precautions such as wearing your mask when you show up for your appointment.

