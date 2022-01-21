I do not know Bruce nor Kelly Robison, but for a couple of decades now I have admired their working relationship from afar. Each found success with their solo careers, and then were able to parlay them into a thriving musical career together: The First Couple of Texas Music.

They were married in 1996, and released their fourth studio album, Beautiful Lie, in 2019.

Today, though, they announced in a joint statement on their socials that they will be ending their marriage. Seeing anything end is always sad, but they were quick to point out that they realize that their lives will forever be "entwined."

We have something we need to share with you. After a lot of thought and work, we have decided to end our marriage. The two of us, now and always, love each other very much. Though this is hard, we are looking forward to our lives together as parents of our four beautiful kids. Our lives are so entwined we know we will work together, be a family together and continue to be in each other’s corner as we try to embrace whatever else this crazy world brings.

Willis was signed to MCA Records in the early '90s, while there she recorded three albums. In 1993 she was nominated for ACM Top Female Vocalist of the Year along with Faith Hill and Lari White. Along the way she was cast in music videos and modeled for magazines.

Robison issued his first self-titled LP in 1995 and has been a major song writing presence ever since. The brother of Charlie Robison, he has released twelve studio albums and has had songs cut by The Chicks, Tim McGraw & Faith Hill and George Strait. Of late, he has been working steadily with his Next Waltz projects.

