Cody Johnson’s Cover of “Travelin’ Soldier” Will Stop You In Your Tracks

Cody Johnson is at it again. Dropping stone-cold country covers on us. Back in February he uploaded an amazing version of the Gary Stewart classic "She's Acting single (I'm Drinking Double)," and set the internet ablaze. On March 3rd he uploaded an updated version of the Bruce Robson penned "Travelin' Soldier," and here we go again.

That man has an amazing voice.

Get our free mobile app

“Travelin’ Soldier” became a radio smash off of The Chicks’ 2002 sixth album, Home. It wound up being the sixth single and final No. 1 from that masterful record in 2003. And Johnson certainly does the song justice.

Johnson's voice is just so damn powerful and contained all at once. The instrumentation on this mix of Gary Stewart's only No. 1 smash, “She’s Acting Single,” is phenomenal. That steel guitar and fiddle is next level. Listen here.

Johnson's first single off “‘Til You Can’t” is off his '21 record, Human: The Double Album. In February the song rose to No.1 on the Billboard Country chart, his first in what will no doubt be a long line of those. And that same week he became just the third act in Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo history to sell out opening night. The first two: George Strait and Garth Brooks.

On top of headlining his own sold out shows and festivals this year, Johnson will also be direct support for what will be three of country music's biggest concerts of '22, as he along with Zach Bryan and Morgan Wade will be warming folks up in Atlanta, Denver, and Seattle for Luke Combs' stadium concerts.