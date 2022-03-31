Willie Nelson’s 89th Birthday Celebration Just Got Even Bigger

Willie Nelson knows how to celebrate his birthday in style, and this year is going to be no different. The country legend is welcoming an all-star list of talents from country and Americana to his Texas ranch for a very special performance this May.

To Willie: A Birthday Celebration will be hosted by Bruce Robison on May 1, 2022, just two days after Nelson turns 89. Longtime friends Ray Wylie Hubbard, Robert Earl Keen and Vincent Neil Emerson were confirmed as performers when the event was first announced earlier this year. Today (March 31), Margo Price and Nathaniel Rateliff were added to the already impressive lineup. The Red-Headed Stranger himself will is also treat fans to a set of his career hits during the event.

Each artist will take the stage to perform their own versions of songs from throughout Nelson's long and accomplished career. The one-day-only event will be held at Nelson's sprawling Luck, Texas ranch, which is also the site of his annual Luck Reunion festival.

Fans in attendance will be able to purchase t-shirts and posters available exclusively at the event. Tickets to To Willie: A Birthday Celebration are limited, but fans can snag theirs while they last here. General admission tickets begin at $35 with additional VIP options available.

This is only one of many performances Nelson has scheduled for 2022. He recently announced his Outlaw Music Festival Tour, featuring a rotating cast of support acts that includes Chris Stapleton, Brothers Osborne and ZZ Top. You can find a full list of Nelson's upcoming tour dates via his official website.

