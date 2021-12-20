Here Are Americana Radio’s Most Played Albums of 2021

The Americana Music Association has released their list of 2021's most played albums on Americana radio, and you might be surprised at which artists made the top 10.

Complied from airplay data taken from the period Jan. 11, 2021 through Dec. 14, 2021, this year's list features an eclectic mix of established artists from the world of Americana.

The only compilation on this year's list is The Next Waltz Volume 3, which features tracks from Charley Crockett, Jack Ingram, Flatland Cavalry and more. Recorded with producer Dave Cobb at RCA Studio B, Jade Bird's Different Kinds of Light was embraced by Americana radio stations across the country. Yola's Stand For Myself and Valerie June's The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions for Dreamers, two albums that made The Boot's Best Albums and EPs list for 2021, were also among the top 10 most played records of the year.

Allison Russell's Outside Child, Sturgill Simpson's Cuttin' Grass Vol. 1 (The Butcher Shoppe Sessions) and Kathleen Edwards' Total Freedom are among the records that fell just outside of this year's top 10 list, still earning an impressive amount of radio airplay.

Country superstar Chris Stapleton's Starting Over earned widespread critical acclaim, but was it enough to land him at the top of the list? Keep reading to find out!