Buc-ee’s Continues Takeover Of America With New, Bigger Locations

Buc-ee's Started Out As Strictly A Texas Thing, But Now Its Clear They Are Going For Global Domination.

In a previous article I predicted that Buc-ee's and its Beaver will probably be our ruling masters soon and it looks like I was correct as the massive brand continues its march towards ruling America.

After opening up the LARGEST gas station in THE WORLD in Tennessee, there's reports that their newest locations in Virginia and Florida could be even BIGGER.

The Sevierville, Tennessee Location Opened In June 2023.

Much to the disgust of Texans everywhere, Buc-ee's opened up its largest location not in its home state but in Tennessee.

At a whopping 74,707 square feet, it currently holds the world record for largest convenience store.

But much to the delight of Texans, The Luling, TX Location Will Be Bigger!

Back in November of 2022, ground broke and construction began on a new 75,000 square foot Buc-ee's in Luling, TX.

Its the closest store to the New Braunfels Buc-ee's which was touted by the company as its largest store for years sitting at 66,335 square feet.

But just as fast as Texas got the "Biggest Buc-ee's" title back, it looks like it might lose it again.

Two Planned Virginia Locations Will Be Just As Big, If Not Bigger!

Buc-ee's is invading the East Coast with plans to build 4 locations in Virginia and they plan on making a TEXAS-SIZED impression.

According to MYSA.com, the upcoming New Kent, Virginia Buc-ee's will be the country's largest at MORE than 75,000 square-feet with 120 fueling positions, multiple electric vehicle chargers and parking for more than 650 cars, including buses and RVs.

But, a report released by the Daily News-Record says that a Mt. Crawford, VA location will be just as big as the New Kent location.

As Of Now, Florida Is Planned To Get The World's Biggest Buc-ee's.

According to Southern Living, leaders in Marion County, Florida, recently approved a plan for a new Buc-ee’s just north of Ocala, FL. The proposed development would feature an 80,000-square-foot travel center with 120 gas pumps and a 750-spot parking lot.

Let There Be Beaver Nuggets From Sea To Shining Sea.

