We all know by now that Buc-ee's has built a fantastic business that is loved by most Texans. Obviously, there is and always will be the fight between Buc-ee's and truck drivers but that fight is for a different day.

Today we are talking about Buc-ee's and how it seems like they are amazing at having all the products that customers want, especially offering those always clean bathrooms. But there does seem to be one thing Buc-ee's is mediocre at: something very popular with travelers.

Only in Lake Jackson: Buc-ee’s Coffee Shop

There are Buc-ee's locations all over the Lone Star State but the store located on the Texas coast in Lake Jackson has something a little extra. It’s home to Buc-ee's only coffee shop in the world.

What’s on the Buc-ee’s Coffee Menu?

The coffee shop offers an indoor cafe area plus a drive-thru line for those that are on the go. They have all the drinks that you would expect including lattes, mochas, cappuccinos, etc.

Why Some Fans Are Disappointed

It’s shocking to hear that anyone would leave a Buc-ee's location disappointed but it seems like this coffee shop is missing the mark when it comes to customer satisfaction.

There have been numerous customers who have posted videos online about the coffee just being okay, but the price was only around $4, so at least they aren’t charging as much as some of the big coffee chain stores.

Have You Been Disappointed by Buc-ee's?

Is there anything that you think Buc-ee's could do better? I would love to hear your thoughts, billy.jenkins@townsquaremedia.com

