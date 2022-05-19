Atlanta Brave & Bullard, TX Native, AJ Minter is Pitching Out of His Mind

Last year the Atlanta Braves were back in the World Series for the first time since 1999, and they walked away world champs for the first time since 1995. Their success was of course a team effort, but definitely in part to Bullard, TX native A.J. Minter.

While a majority of Texans were pulling for the Houston Astros to bring The Commissioner's Trophy back to Texas, there was no doubt a handful of East Texans happy to see A.J. win that World Series Title with the Atlanta Braves.

A.J. Minter was born in Tyler, and graduated from Brook Hill in Bullard, TX, where he was a star pitcher. After high school he went on to played collegiate baseball for Texas A&M. He was drafted by the Atlanta Braves in 2015 and made his MLB debut in 2017. And he had a breakout post season for the Braves last year en route to that title. He even became the first pitcher in MLB history to make his first career start in the post season.

The best part of that for Minter and the Braves is his success has carried into the new season. The Brook Hill graduate is currently pitching out of his mind for the defending champs. Check out these numbers.

As of today (May 19) Minter has pitched in 17 games for a total of 16.2 innings of work. During that time batters have been hard-pressed to get anything going against him. He's struck out 25 batters, his E.R.A (earned run average) is nearly non-existent at 1.62, and his WHIP (walks plus hits per innings pitched) miniscule at 0.72.