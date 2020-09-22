Burglar Picks The Wrong Texas Home To Attempt To Rob

Police in Kilgore didn't have a lot of work to do when they responded to a home break-in on Friday night. In fact, the homeowner was waiting on the front porch.

It happened last week on September 18. According to police,17-year-old Dewey Lee Whiteside and another man attempted to rob a home located in the 600 block of Turner Street in Kilgore just after 11:30 p.m.

According to the affidavit, the pair entered through the front door of the home, alerting a man inside. The man exited his bedroom to find Whiteside waiting in the hallway with a gun.

You can probably guess where things went from here.

The man wrestled Whiteside to the ground, down the hallway and in to the living room. The gun fired off at least once into the wall of the home as the man wrestled it away from Whiteside.

The homeowner was able to pin Whiteside to the ground until police arrived.

Another woman that lived in the home met police on the front porch where Whiteside's gun was placed on a chair.

Based on Whiteside's mugshot, you can imagine he was indeed hospitalized after this encounter. Police say that Whiteside's motive was money and that he and the other man targeted the home because they knew the homeowner had money.

At the hospital, Whiteside was also found to be in possession of a small baggie of four Xanax pills and two baggies with marijuana.

Whiteside is charged with aggravated robbery, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. He was arrested and posted a $53,000 bond on Monday, September 21.