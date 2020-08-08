Pop and country singer Cady Groves' cause of death has been revealed in the results of an autopsy released on Friday (Aug. 7). Today.com reports that the 30-year-old singer died as a result of "complications from chronic ethanol abuse."

Ethanol is the form of alcohol found in beer, wine and hard liquor.

Groves' brother Cody announced the news of her death in a tweet on May 3, saying that she had died of "natural causes" after battling an unspecified illness in 2019.

Two of Groves' other siblings also died young. Per an additional tweet from Cody Groves, Casey and Kelly were both 28 years old when they died in 2007 and 2014, respectively. According to Today, both of them died after struggling with prescription drug abuse.

Groves launched her pop career in 2009 and toured with acts including Good Charlotte, Third Eye Blind and LMFAO before making the transition to country music. Blake Shelton appeared in her video for "This Little Girl" in 2011, and in 2015, he denied rumors that he had engaged in an affair with Groves while married to Miranda Lambert. TMZ reported that Shelton contacted In Touch magazine to demand a retraction on a story they had written.

Kansas-born Groves released a video for a song titled "Oil and Water" in 2017, and she was working with acclaimed Nashville songwriter and producer Shane McAnally's company, SmackSongs, and signed to Thirty Tigers at the time of her death.

Cody Groves turned to social media on Aug. 1 to reveal that Cady had been laid to rest beside her brothers.