Did WNBA Star Caitlin Clark Really Outsell Cowboys Jerseys?

With preseason football underway and the Olympics taking center stage in Paris, sports are everywhere. There was of course some basketball controversy this summer with former University of Iowa star and Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark not being selected to play for Team USA in France.

While reading up on Clark's non-selection I came across a story claiming that the jersey of the No. 1 overall pick this year in the WNBA outsold all of the Dallas Cowboys. Well, that doesn't sound right at all.

No disrespect to Clark, her star is real. But The Cowboys are America's Team. And the NFL is king. So, I had to look into this claim. It turns out the claim originates from a viral tweet.

Caitlin Clark sold more Fever jerseys in one day than the Cowboys sold last year for the entire team.

According to Dick Weiss of the New York Daily News, Clark, who was the No. 1 pick of the Indiana Fever WNBA Draft, sold more jerseys on her draft day alone than every player on the Cowboys roster combined did last year. That's a little sus bro.

Now, to be fair, if you break down the tweet it is technically true. Caitlin did indeed sell more Fever jerseys than the Dallas Cowboys sold Fever jerseys. The Cowboys, of course, did not sell a single Fever jersey last year.

But if Weiss meant to say she sold more jerseys than every Dallas Cowboy did. I don't know much about Weiss, but perhaps he is widely known for his sense of humor and turn of phrase.

According to WFAA, Fanatics officials verified the stat posted by Weiss, and the company said the information was "not true/inaccurate." Fanatics didn't provide more details on how many Cowboys jerseys were sold compared to how many Clark jerseys were sold.

