EAST TEXAS -- Even living here in lovely East Texas can be fraught with challenges, concerns, and stresses over all kinds of things. The last several years have not been easy. I mean, between political tensions, inflation, and subsequent money issues, suffice it to say we've seen some difficult days. Not to say many lovely things haven't occurred, of course.

Even in times way worse than this one, there are always those who seem to be even sweeter when pressed in difficult situations. Some of those people are our East Texas kids.

Why Small Moments Matter More Than We Realize

While we do our very best to face what we're facing with courage and purpose, it's important to allow the nice moments along the way to make an impact on our hearts — crucial even — to provide a counterbalance to life's harsher realities.

A Different Route Led To An Unexpected Reminder

Out of the mouths of babes...

Recently, while running some errands, I drove a different path than I normally do. Sometimes I do that to listen to music and to seek a different perspective on the world and its circumstances than the one I'm currently viewing them through. I took a drive through a neighborhood close to my house and was greeted by a sweet surprise.

The Neighborhood Signs That Stopped Me In My Tracks

Some of the neighborhood kids had been painting signs and sticking them in yards up and down the street. No, they weren't political signs, nor were they advertising an upcoming yard sale. They were brightly colored signs that simply said things like "Be kind always." "Kindness matters." "Love your neighbor," and such.

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What a joy. Sometimes kids can be so profound. When we allow their hearts, often less fettered by the complex, to do what they can to make the world a better place, it does. Even if it's just up and down their streets.

Sometimes Kids Say What Adults Need To Hear

What a profound reminder to us all. The world can be complicated, and "adulting" requires us to navigate difficult, emotionally fraught situations. Thank goodness for these young ones who remind us of our hearts and about what matters.

My Mom used to always say, "Kids give ya hope." Yeah, Mom, they certainly do.

One Simple Message Worth Remembering

"Be Kind. Always." Thanks, kids.

A Missing Tyler, Texas 5-Year-Old Found Safe, 20 Other Girls Vanished Without a Trace in May In May, a Tyler 5-year-old was reported missing. Luckily, she was found safe in Oklahoma. There are still 20 other girls missing in Texas. Gallery Credit: Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media