One of the many things to enjoy about East Texas when the weather gets nice is the car shows, there are a lot of incredible vehicles owned by East Texans. Which is why I am looking forward to this weekend as there will be a huge car show going on at Patterson Dodge in Tyler, Texas on Saturday and there will be a huge variety of cars, trucks, jeeps, and motorcycles on display.

This is a family friendly event that is being hosted by Raceway Car Club and the exact address is 3120 SSW Loop 323 in Tyler, TX. The event will take place from 10am until 3pm with registration taking place from 8am until 10:30am. If you want to register a vehicle for the event the cost is $25. There will be 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners in 28 different categories and 7 best in show awards.

Get our free mobile app

Fun Stuff for the Family Beyond Looking at Vehicles

Looking at all the amazing vehicles on display is fun but there will also be a Kid Fun Zone set up and lunch available for purchase from Posados Café. You will be able to enjoy live music from The Tuxedo Cats and even a live auction taking place.

Car Show Tyler Texas loading...

Get Outside and Have Some Fun This Saturday

It looks like we could see temperatures into the 80s on Saturday so get up and have some fun looking at some gorgeous cars, trucks, jeeps, and motorcycles and all for a good cause. Proceeds raised at the car show will benefit the East Texas Crisis Center. It’s going to be a lot of fun, bring the whole family and admire all the incredible vehicles on display coming up on Saturday.

Impressive Modern and Classic Cars on Display at Kilgore Cruise Night Here is look at the vehicles that were on display this past Saturday at Kilgore's Cruise Night.

Car Enthusiasts Dream Home in Roanoke, TX If you love cars, trucks, or anything with a motor you will love this home for sale in Roanoke, TX.