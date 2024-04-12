If you were to ask people who live in or near Tyler, Texas which roads they dislike driving on the very most, which ones might come to mind first?

Please keep in mind we will use the word 'roads' as a general term for streets, loops, etc.

Here's the thing: Most of us who live in East Texas know that compared to some Texas cities--like Austin, Houston, or Dallas, Texas--we have it made in East Texas when it comes to navigating the traffic throughout the day.

Still, it remains frustrating for some at the end of a long day when the only thing you want to do in the world is get the heck home and relax and DoorDash something delicious. And since more and more people are moving here, the traffic is going to reflect that.

Thankfully, city officials have plans in place to make that better. But of course, projects of that magnitude take time to bring to fruition.

Get our free mobile app

But in the meantime, here we are. (Please drive like you know each other.)

So what's the verdict? According to an impromptu survey by Tyler area residents, which road seems to be the most frustrating to drive?

There are quite a few roads that could be mentioned that people may find frustrating, but do any in particular come to mind for you?

We've got a quick list of 8 of the most common answers to this question with a small disclaimer: One of them is a parking lot, but it was worth including. We decided to include it because quite a few people mentioned it in our little survey conducted earlier this month.

Any you'd add to the list? Let me know at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.

Counting Down the 8 Roads Tyler, TX People Say They Dislike Driving on the Most As more people move to our East Texas cities, obviously that means more traffic. Recently, Tyler people shared which roads they dislike driving the most. Gallery Credit: Tara Holley

The 7 Weirdest Driving Laws in the State of Texas Hey, be thankful for these laws. We have enough problems as it is without worrying about uncaged bears in the backseat of our Texas vehicles. Gallery Credit: Tara Holley