Carjacker Dies In Crash After Stealing Car From A San Antonio Grandmother

Get our free mobile app

While on her way to work she stopped into a neighborhood gas station as she does most mornings to get a Diet Coke. However, this morning wouldn't be routine for this grandmother who ended up extremely bruised on her face and in a totally wrecked car.

72-year-old Shirlene Hernandez of San Antonio set out on her normal routine on her way to work. While making her way into the gas station convenience store, she was assaulted by a man who hit her several times in the face and then took off with her car keys. The assailant bolted for her car and was pursued by three men from the store, who witnessed the altercation. They tackled the guy, but he eventually escaped and took off in Hernandez's car.

Is it karma that this happened?

Moments after fleeing the scene in her vehicle, the carjacker crashed on the interstate and ended up dead. Is this karma for the carjacker as some would believe? Shirlene tells WTHR,

I did not think that. The only thing...I got really sad because he had died. Now granted he had hurt me, but the Lord saw fit to take him out of his misery."

She is now recuperating from the injuries that have left her badly bruised and having no way to get to work. Yes, this grandmother chooses to continue to work and hasn't retired yet. However, she is now without a car thanks to the actions of this man who attacked her, stole her car, and wrecked it. She says she doesn't want to stop working and she has some stuff to figure out and get a new car.

A GoFund Me account has been set up to assist her with a new vehicle.

Her granddaughter set up a GoFund Me account to help her grandmother with purchasing a new car so she can get to work and get back into her routine. The initial goal of the account was set at $5000. At the time this article was created, the total was sitting at $30,890!

No April Foolin' For These 39 People That Were Arrested In Gregg County There were a lot of pranks and jokes played on people this past Friday because it was April Fool's Day, but for these people in the following mug shots, it was no joke. All of these people are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

These Men Are Among The Most Wanted Sex Offenders In Texas Let's take a look at the most wanted sex offenders in the state of Texas. They are to be considered armed and dangerous. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself. If you spot them, call local authorities.