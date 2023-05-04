Police Need Your Help Identifying an Alleged Car Burglar in Gilmer, Texas

Police in Gilmer, Texas are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who committed an alleged car burglary of SIX vehicles in the general area on Wednesday night, May 3.

Unlike some of the surveillance videos we see, this one is actually pretty good. Although the police in Gilmer, Texas didn't specify in what store this footage was recorded, it does appear to be a convenience store of some type.

The suspect whom the Gilmer, Texas police are seeking appears to be a Caucasian woman. She is wearing dark-framed eyeglasses, has dark brown hair, and is wearing what appears to be a hoodie that says "I just want to hang out with my dog."

However, if this suspect is found in a court of law to be guilty of the car burglary of six vehicles in the Gilmer, Texas area, one can't help but wish she'd been able to fulfill that innocent longing.

Area residents commented on the original post shared on the Gilmer Police Department Facebook page, which you can access right here. A couple of those who posted made suggestions as to who they think the woman may be. Do you recognize her?

Gilmer, Texas police ask that if you are able to help identify this woman or have any information regarding this alleged series of car burglaries in the area, please reach out to Officer Stith at 903-843-5545 and use the reference case # 23-0195.

As always, all suspects are assumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

