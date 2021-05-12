Carnival Cruise Aims For July Restart in Texas

Get our free mobile app

Are you ready to get back on a cruise ship and set sail to a beautiful destination? If you are, there is some good news today. Carnival Cruise Line is reportedly aiming for a July 3rd restart in Texas and Florida.

The Carnival Vista and Breeze would leave from Galveston while the Carnival Horizon would leave from Miami. Carnival is also trying to see if they can find a solution for Alaskan cruises this year.

According to USA Today, nothing is set in stone as far as scheduling for Carnival and dates could still change. That means Carnival is giving customers a break when it comes refunds.

Given that there is uncertainty as to whether those sailings will happen, travelers who have booked those voyages may cancel without penalty by May 31 to receive a full refund. The cruise line said it will cancel scheduled sailings on all other ships through July 30. Passengers who have had cruises canceled are eligible for a full refund or future cruise credit plus an onboard credit.

Of course a lot of this depends on the Center for Dieses Control and Prevention. The CDC currently is prohibiting cruise ships from operating in the United States.

The news that Carnival is looking to restart in Galveston has got to be welcome news to not only the employees of Carnival, but to all the businesses around Galveston that depend on the cruise industry.

One thing to watch for with Carnival when they restart, who is allowed to get on board? Only vaccinated people? Those who have tested negative? Will the ships be allowed to be full or will there be capacity limits?

Personally, I can't wait to get back on a cruise ship. Sign me up!