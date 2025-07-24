(Galveston, Texas) - We have some wonderful animals to admire in Texas. We have some dangerous ones, as well. The cute and cuddly ones will bring us a lot of joy when we can interact with them.

That interaction can lead to some unexpected consequences, however. Those animals that are normally wild and self sufficient become abnormally dependent on us humans. They'll beg for our attention and also beg for our food.

Raccoons in Galveston Becoming a Problem

How many of you have visited, or still plan to visit, Galveston this summer? It's a fun Texas city to visit and a great beach to soak up some sun and put our toes in the sand. Some are visiting the sea wall in Galveston for one specific reason, to feed the raccoons (KHOU).

This has caused the City of Galveston to ask that visitors and natives to stop doing this. These raccoons, which are cute and cuddly, are becoming dependent on humans for their food. Some of the raccoons are even following people on the beach who are just trying to enjoying their lunch on a blanket.

Dangers of Feeding the Raccoons in Galveston

The main danger is disrupting their natural instincts to be able to survive on their own. When visitors show up with water, cookies, chips and other foods they shouldn't be eating, the animals lose that natural instinct. Raccoon attacks could also become an issue.

While none have been reported, it's only a matter of time before an attack could happen. Raccoons can also carry rabies which could turn deadly for anyone who is bitten. During your next visit to Galveston, please do not feed them, just admire their cuteness from a distance.

