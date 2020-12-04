Carrie Underwood Actually Cried When She Recorded ‘Little Drummer Boy’ With Son Isaiah

Carrie Underwood got a little emotional when she laid down My Gift's "Little Drummer Boy" with some singing help from her 5-year-old son Isaiah. As the singer tells it, she even cried when they recorded the cut.

My Gift is the recent Christmas album Underwood released as her seventh studio effort this fall; there's also now a TV special of the same name. Isaiah is the oldest child of the singer and her longtime husband, former professional ice hockey player (and country singer in his own right) Mike Fisher.

"It was so great," Underwood tells People of the session. "When we recorded, I was able to be in the booth with [Isaiah] and encourage him and try to remind him what words were coming up next, things like that."

Carrie Underwood Singing With Her Son Isaiah Is Precious

"I got to listen to his vocals [get] put together and then listening to myself with him. I was laughing, and I was crying, and it was just very overwhelming in a good way," she continues. "It's just very emotional."

Underwood had already started working on the My Gift album before the coronavirus pandemic hit. But she taped the concurrent TV special amidst the uneasy backdrop of the global health pandemic. Still, over the last year, the singer has remained grateful to be both healthy and by the side of her family — a clan which includes her and Fisher's youngest boy, 23-month-old Jacob — during the trying time for everyone.

"I tried my best to start every morning just being thankful," Underwood adds. "We're all healthy right now. And we have each other, and I got to just stay in one place, which hasn't happened in a long time and really just watch, especially my youngest one, to get to know him and kind of watch him grow."

With that in mind, "Little Drummer Boy" isn't the only stirring ode on My Gift. For a sample of the entertainer's other carols, check out Underwood's "Hallelujah," a collaboration with fellow superstar John Legend. My Gift, the album, arrived on Sept. 25; the accompanying special is available on HBO Max.