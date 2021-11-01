While Halloween is known for being haunted or spooky, I'm pretty sure the Carthage Police Department didn't expect this scary situation this morning. According to KLTV, there was a 911 call that was place this morning requesting an ambulance. Upon arrival to the scene the Carthage Police Officers discovered two people, one man and one woman deceased in a silver vehicle that was in the driveway to a home.

It's not something that any officer is expecting upon arrival to a call for an ambulance but it was the reality of the situation on the 500 block of Kelly Drive in Carthage. After the bodies were discovered the Chief of Police for Carthage was called out as well as the assistant chief, and two detectives. The Carthage Police Department received assistance from the Panola County Sheriff's Office as some of their deputies helped to secure the crime scene.

There Are Still a Lot of Questions Regarding the Two Bodies Found in the Vehicle

This case brings a lot of questions that remain unanswered at this point because it's so early on in the investigation. But the Panola County Justice of the Peace Toni Hughes has already ordered autopsies for both the man and woman who were found deceased.

It's Going to be Interesting to Find Out More in the Coming Days

How is it that two people are just found deceased? Are the people related? Who owns the house that the car was found in? Who called 911? There are so many questions regarding this case but we should know more soon.

