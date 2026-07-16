An East Texas judge recently sentenced a Michigan man to federal prison after admitting his involvement in a gun trafficking case that included buying firearms in Tyler and selling them in Mexico.

According to KETK, 34-year-old Caleb Timothy Fox has been sentenced to 41 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to attempted firearms trafficking conspiracy, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Texas.

How the Tyler Firearm Purchases Were Planned

Court records show that on March 10, 2025, Fox began working with another individual as a "straw purchaser" to buy six firearms on his behalf from a federally licensed gun dealer in Tyler.

Prosecutors say that the purchase was delayed and Fox eventually admitted to investigators that he knew he was not legally able to purchase firearms in Texas due to not being a resident.

READ MORE: Three Arrested After Violent Tyler Robbery Investigation

Investigators Uncover the Mexico Connection

Fox also confessed to investigators that he planned to illegally transport the firearms to Oaxaca where he planned to sell them. Investigators found text messages on Fox's phone that corroborated that plan.

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Evidence Found During the Search

While law enforcement was searching Fox's vehicle they found another firearm and some illegal drugs including cocaine and fentanyl.

This investigation was part of the Operation Take Back America initiative being held by the Department of Justice targeting illegal immigration, transnational criminal organizations and violent crime.

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