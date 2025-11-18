What's the old saying, "Find a penny, pick it up, and all day long you'll have good luck?" Yeah. Not in this case. Another seemingly innocent act could be a scam, one that has been reported in several towns and cities in Texas.

While finding money can be a good thing, there's a scam we wanted to share with you, and in this instance, money "found" might be a setup to steal all of your cash. There have been several incidents fitting the description of the "Cash Dropping" scam, like this one in Tyler, TX, as reported by CBS19.

Cash Dropping Scam Reported in Texas

These scams typically involve multiple thieves working together to steal a victim's debit card and PIN or their cash by creating a distraction. It tends to happen in stores, store parking lots, and around ATMs. Here is how each may be set up, to hopefully help you from becoming a victim.

1. In-Store or Parking Lot Distraction

The Setup: One scammer observes or records a victim entering their PIN at a store checkout or ATM.

The Distraction: Another scammer drops cash nearby or approaches the victim, asking if they lost money.

The Theft: While the victim is distracted, the first scammer quickly takes the debit card from the machine. The scammers then leave the scene and use the stolen card with the observed PIN for fraudulent purchases.

2. ATM "Cash Trapping" Device

The Setup: Scammers place a device that fits over the cash dispenser of an ATM.

The Deception: The victim attempts a withdrawal, but the machine sounds like it's processing, only to reveal that no cash comes out because the device traps it.

The Theft: The unsuspecting victim leaves the area, and the scammer returns to remove the device and steal the trapped cash.

To avoid falling victim to such scams, it's essential to be cautious when approached by strangers. If something seems suspicious, it's best to walk away and report the incident to the police.