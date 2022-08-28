Catch A Movie For $3 This Weekend In Tyler, TX

Since the end of the pandemic, I'll be honest, I haven't had the urge to go see a movie in a theater. I think I can count on one hand how many movies I've been to the theater since most have reopened. Apparently, everyone else is feeling the same way too because movie houses have been struggling to regain audiences that have gotten used to staying home and streaming.

So Movie Theaters Are Banding Together For National Cinema Day.

Saturday, Sept. 3, theaters around the country are offering tickets for just $3, part of the new National Cinema Day. Major chains like AMC and Regal are among those participating.

Here Are Some Theaters In Tyler That Will Offer $3 Tickets

Empty movie theater Wanna beer with that movie? loading...

With reports of some theater chains going into bankruptcy, the promotion hopes to boost attendance, especially when when you consider the cost of everything going up. This might actually work! So according to the National Cinema Day site, here's a few locations in Tyler where you can take advantage of the deal!

AMC Classic Tyler 14 - 7415 S. Broadway Ave.

Google Mapg Google Mapg loading...

Regal Tyler Rose - 1250 S SW Loop 323 SW, Tyler

google maps google maps loading...

Studio Movie Grill - 8954 S Broadway Ave, Tyler

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

YUM: Check Out These 12 Mouth-Watering Eats And Treats Coming To The Texas State Fair

Folks Are Raving About a New Restaurant in Tyler, "Wings are Top Tier!" Ok, I hadn't even heard of Louisiana Cajun Cafe & Daiquri’s before I saw folks falling over themselves declaring how great it is online. And now I've got to check out this Tyler, TX "hidden gem" for myself.

I like to think I have my finger on the pulse of new restaurants here in East Texas, but somehow this one slipped right passed me.