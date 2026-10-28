The CCC Sale in Longview returns October 29 through November 1, giving East Texas families a chance to shop for children's clothing, toys, books, baby equipment, furniture, and more. The twice-yearly consignment event features multiple admission options, free shopping days, and a half-price day for shoppers looking for family-friendly bargains.

What Can You Find at the CCC Sale in Longview?

With the cost of just about everything adding up, East Texas families are always looking for ways to stretch their budgets. One event worth checking out this weekend is the CCC Sale in Longview, where shoppers can look for deals on children's clothing, toys, baby gear, furniture, and much more.

Whether you're shopping for a new baby, looking for clothes your kids will outgrow in a few months, or hoping to find toys and games without paying full retail prices, the CCC Sale could be worth a visit.

The event also gives families an opportunity to sell gently used items their children no longer need and earn money while clearing out space at home.

The CCC Sale takes place Thursday, October 29, through Sunday, November 1, at the Maude Cobb Convention Center in Longview. With the holidays approaching, it could also be an opportunity to get some early Christmas shopping done while looking for bargains.

CCC Sale Schedule and Admission Prices

Thursday, October 29: Mom's Night Out

Shopping hours: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Admission: $35 per ticket

The event advertises Thursday as the time to shop the best inventory.

Children are not allowed Thursday.

Friday, October 30: Early Access Shopping

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: $25 per ticket

2 p.m. to 5 p.m.: $10 per ticket

Sellers' shopping hours are listed as noon to 5 p.m.; check with the organizer for details.

Saturday, October 31: Free Admission

Shopping hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission: Free

READ MORE: Money-Saving Tips for Texans to Cut Costs and Save Big

When Is the CCC Sale's Half-Price Day?

Sunday, November 1: Half-Price Day

Shopping hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission: Free

Remaining items are offered at half price, according to the event schedule.

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Can You Bring Children to the CCC Sale?

Children are welcome Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, but not Thursday. Shoppers should also remember to bring their own bags for purchases.

The CCC Sale will be held at the Maude Cobb Convention Center in Longview. If you're hoping to save on children's clothes, toys, and other family essentials, it may be worth adding to your weekend plans.

20 of the Best Places in Tyler to Save Money on Great Clothes There's no reason you can't find some awesome new duds at reasonable prices--at least not here in East Texas. Gallery Credit: Tara Holley