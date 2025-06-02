(KNUE-FM) Everyone in Texas is trying to save money, life is just expensive right now.

In recent years we have seen price increases on everything from gasoline to egg prices, this isn’t about politics it's about trying to keep as much of our money in our bank account.

Which is why I wanted to discuss ways to help save money.

Remember Everyone is Feeling the Crunch

If you’re looking at your finances and wondering where all your money is going, know that you are not alone.

It’s simple, things are costing more than they used to which is why more Texans are looking for ways to save a few dollars whenever possible.

Although, it’s difficult to find ways to save, which is why I wanted to share some ideas with you.

READ MORE: Here are the Highest Paying Jobs in Texas

READ MORE: Highest Paying Jobs Without a Degree

Let’s See the Ways You Could Save Money Immediately

Some of the ideas on this list you’ve probably thought about before, but hopefully this will give you some new ideas too.

Let’s look at some money saving tips.

LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today From: 25 ways you could be saving money today] These money-saving tips—from finding discounts to simple changes to your daily habits—can come in handy whether you have a specific savings goal, want to stash away cash for retirement, or just want to pinch pennies. It’s never too late to be more financially savvy. Read on to learn more about how you can start saving now. [ Gallery Credit: Bethany Adams

Learn from Intelligent People Who Know How to Save Money

There are so many “financial experts” online, be careful who you take advice from.

Although there are some very helpful experts online as well, one of the most popular is Dave Ramsey.

While I might not agree with everything he has to say, most of what he shares makes sense to me.

But one of the things he tries to do is help increase people’s income.

Along those same lines, here are some ideas of side hustle’s that could help you generate more money.

Best Paying Side Hustles Looking to make some extra cash, this list will help. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins