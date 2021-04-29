CDC Outlines New Vaccination Restrictions for Cruises

The pandemic has impacted pretty much every industry around the globe, with one of the hardest hit being the cruise line industry. However, it looks like there's light at the end of the tunnel...almost.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new operating guidelines and procedures for the cruise line industry today (04/29/21). The CDC says the cruise line industry may be cleared to being operating again as soon as July, so long as it is verified "that 98% of crew members and 95% of passengers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19" according to KATC.

They will also loosen quarantine guidelines for any passengers who become exposed to COVID-19, saying that exposed passengers who "live within driving distance of the port can quarantine at home, while others could quarantine at a hotel."

Cruise lines in the United States have been shut down since the beginning of the pandemic in March of 2020.

