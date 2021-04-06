CDC Says Soap is Enough to Reduce COVID-19 Surface Spread

It's been well over a year since the start of the pandemic and now the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its guidance on cleaning and disinfecting surfaces in your home. They now say that using just soap and water or household cleaners instead of disinfectants on surface areas is all you really need to reduce the spread of COVID-19. At least in most cases anyway.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky:

Disinfection is only recommended in indoor settings, schools, and homes where there has been a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19 within the last 24 hours.

So maybe people really didn't need to buy up every single Clorox wipe on the planet after all. Actually, the other day I was able to find a multipack of Clorox wipes for the first time in over a year. It was like finding bars of gold. Of course, now we find out, they're not as important as we thought.

The main way people are infected with COVID-19 is through close, person-to-person contact, typically between people who are physically near each other within about 6 feet.

Even though COVID case numbers are on the rise at an alarming rate in Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says we need to do better with following COVID-19 orders already in place rather than her imposing more restrictions. So in other words, she's not going to pile on any more restrictions. She said measures to prevent the coronavirus are already in place.

Source: Fox 2