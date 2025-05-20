(KNUE-FM) Living in Texas is a dream come true for most people that call the Lone Star State home.

There is so much to do and see here in Texas, the food is amazing, and it’s true, ‘everything is bigger in Texas’.

But there are always going to be some hater. People that just don’t understand Texas or the way of life here.

That’s okay, we don’t wish them any harm, we just say, ‘bless their heart’.

Their Biggest Complaints About Texas

I’m sure you won’t be shocked to hear that many of the celebrities that complain about Texas have a problem with some of the political leadership in the Lone Star State.

Others have specific complaints about social policies, and some want to make comments about gun laws.

These Celebs Throw Shade at Texas

You’re probably familiar with all or at least most of these big-time celebrities who have used their status to take a jab at the state of Texas.

Celebrities Who Publicly Criticized Texas Here is a look at celebrities who have talked bad about Texas in a public forum.

These Celebrities Have So Much Negativity

It’s amazing how many so-called celebrities use their spotlight to say negative things.

Most people learn at an early age, if you don’t have anything nice to say then don’t say anything at all.

But not all “celebrities” comprehend that as they would prefer to let their feelings known in hopes that others feel the same way.

I’m all for people believing whatever they want, but I want everyone to make their own decision not just take the word of some celebrity they admire, or think is cool.

