Together We Can Help This Chapel Hill Nurse Win USA Mullet Championship

In 2021 mullets are in style. Who'd have thought? Did you know that there is even an American championship mullet contest? If you didn't, then you definitely didn't know that Mario Lopez, aka AC Slater, aka the poster child for '90s mullets, from "Saved By The Bell" is on tv promoting it.

Which means you certainly didn't know that the one of our country's best mullets was grown on a nurse's head who lives right here in East Texas. That's right, one of the top 25 finalists for this year's USA Championship Mullet Contest hails from Chapel Hill, meet Fernando Rios.

“The mullet life chooses you, you don’t choose the mullet life.” - Rios

Rios advanced to the top 25 in style too, with a ringing television endorsement from Lopez, who now serves as host of "Access Hollywood." Lopez said he likes Fernando's because it reminds him of his own.

He calls his mullet "The Texas Tailgate," and Fernando has a heart to match his big hairdo. Before he set off down this path to growing the best mullet you've ever seen, he donated his hair to Locks of Love. That was two years ago, since then he has been working to perfect this Texas Tailgate of his.

And get this, he plans to donate his hair again, after he's announced USA Mullet Champ. So, yeah, he's got to win.

Fernando is a graduate of Chapel Hill High School, Tyler Junior College, and The University of Texas at Tyler. He is a registered nurse who currently works at UT Health Tyler Emergency Department. He has served our community at the only Level 1 Trauma Center in East Texas for more than four years. And he says that one of his biggest sources of pride is that that "The Texas Tailgate" he's rocking brings so much joy to his coworkers and patients.

Fernando USA Championship Mullet can be found right here. Everything you need to vote

Voting will run: August 19th through Sunday August 29th (10 Total Days) .

Voting will end at 11:59pm EST.

1 vote per day per email address (per 24 hour)

Please help us spread the word and bring this prestigious championship to East Texas, together we can help Fernando bring home the USA Mullet Championship.