TEXAS -- An enormous $200 million solar farm is being planned for 2,000 rural acres in Marion County, Texas, with construction expected to start early next year, reports Chron. The Greenridge Energy Project would be built south of Avinger and east of Johnson Creek Reservoir and produce 150 megawatts of solar power and battery storage. That's reportedly enough electricity to power as many as 30,000 homes.

A Massive Solar Project Is Coming to East Texas

The project is being developed by California-Based Pathway Power LLC and would include thousands of ground-mounted solar panels along with battery storage. The importance of the battery can't be emphasized enough, because that component is what allows electricity generated when demand is a bit lower to be stored and allows for that electricity to be released when Texans need more power.

Wow. A couple of things come to mind. First off, 2,000 acres isn't exactly a little patch of land, that's for sure. Secondly, this is all happening at a rather interesting time in the Lone Star State, don't you think?

Read More: Texas Power Grid Faces Rising Pressure From AI Expansion

Our population continues to grow, electricity demand is increasing, and a trending topic in Texas is, of course, those enormous, power-hungry data centers that we've been hearing about nonstop as of late. Given those facts, it would behoove Texas to figure out where we can get a whole lot more electricity from.

What Happens to the 2,000 Acres in Marion County?

So here's the thing about those 2,000 acres in Marion County: About 30% of that property is currently active timberland. The other 70% is described as "unused," though it apparently is used by area residents for things such as hunting and general recreation. Chron says it asked project officials whether trees would be removed for construction, but hasn't received feedback on that.

Between you and me, I have a hard time imagining a 2,000-acre solar project that doesn't involve moving at least some trees. But that's me speculating, and project officials haven't answered that question yet.

The Solar Farm Could Bring 250 Temporary Jobs

So what benefits may come as a result of this project? Well, they expect to create about 250 temporary jobs, lasting between 12 and 15 months. (That would put the solar farm being completed sometime mid-to-late 2028. Pathway Power has also asked for tax abatements from Marion County. Hmm.

Would You Want a Solar Farm on This East Texas Land?

Well, I'm curious. Where do you land on this one? Do you feel 2,000 acres of solar panels that provide more electricity and grid reliability is worth it? Or would you prefer that rural East Texas land stay as it is?

Let me know at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.

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