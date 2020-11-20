Charley Crockett Presents: An Evening with Charley Crockett

Charley Crockett has made it quite clear during our Radio Texas, LIVE! hangs that he intends to record a new album every year, at least. The hard-working former street performer released his newest masterpiece, Welcome To Hard Times, on July 31st.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

This week we got an Evening with Charley Crockett, a brand new video inspired by the great television shows that time forgot. In the nearly 10 minute performance and skit, Charley sings "Lilly My Dear," "Wreck Me," and "The Man That Time Forgot," all can be found on his latest album Welcome to Hard Times.

Hope you enjoy it, as Jenny L. pointed out in the comments "This was way better than my kid's Zoom English class. Thanks Charley for breaking up the mundane of my Monday."

We've got Charley Crockett and all your favorite Texas and Red Dirt 24/7 streaming through our Radio Texas, LIVE! app. Click here to download now for IOS or here for ANDROID.

Want more Charley? Check out my recent interview with him by download our new podcast on iTunes or Spotify by searching “Buddy Logan's Aircheck." Don't use iTunes or Spotify? We’re also available everywhere else fine podcasts are found.

Welcome To Hard Times tracklist: