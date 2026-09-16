Sunday is typically the cheapest day to buy gas in Texas, according to GasBuddy's analysis of fuel price trends. Drivers who can wait until Sunday to fill up often pay less than those buying gas later in the week, especially between Wednesday and Friday.

Most Texans still rely on gasoline to get to work, run errands and travel every day. Although electric vehicles continue to grow in popularity, most Texans still drive gas-powered vehicles.

Most people in Texas have the same routine and that is to wait until you need gas and fill up the tank. But if you knew that filling up the gas tank on a specific day would save you some money, would that be enough incentive for you to change your routine? GasBuddy recently analyzed gas price trends to determine which day drivers are most likely to find the lowest prices, and we’re all trying to save money, so I wanted to make sure you know about it.

READ MORE: Where to Get Texas’ Top Gas Station Hot Dog

What Is the Cheapest Day to Buy Gas in Texas?

The smart people over at GasBuddy found that Sunday normally offered the lowest price for gasoline so it might be good to start filling up your gas tank before you start your work week.

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The Most Expensive Days to Get Gasoline in Texas

If you’re needing to fill up your gas tank and want to avoid paying higher prices, you might want to avoid pulling up to the pump on Fridays. GasBuddy's analysis found that Wednesday through Friday seem to have the highest prices at gas pumps.

If your schedule allows, filling up on Sunday could help you save a little money over time. And don’t overfill your tank as it’s bad for your vehicle.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli