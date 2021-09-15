If you've ever dreamed about owning your own business and being a farmer, this might be the perfect opportunity for you. The latest multi-million dollar home that is for sale in Tyler combines those two things. If you have the money or financial backing to make it happen there is a 27-acre profitable turn-key established plant farm in south Tyler that might be exactly what you're looking for.

The property itself is absolutely gorgeous, there are lots of greenhouses and plants, plus a solid group of long standing employees that will help you keep this plant farm profitable. The business itself has been actively growing for over 37 years with a long track record of happy customers and financial results. The large 27.73 acre property is located at 19980 US 69 South in Tyler.

How Much Is The Property, Business, and Home Cost?

The current asking price is $3,468,000 and the home is 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and consists of 1,974 square feet. The house itself is nice but could use some updating. It was built in 1974, but it is still in nice condition. The property has only been on the market for a few days but the location alone could make a potential buyer jump on this land quickly as south Tyler is growing fast.

More Details on the Plant Farm For Sale in South Tyler

The 27-acres of land, all supplies, and equipment are included in the sale of the property. The land has four-spring fed ponds, also a deep water well that is used to keep a fifth pond full. There are a total of 32 greenhouses currently in use, each with a dedicated or shared gas heater to keep produce safe from cold weather snaps.

Just check out all the supplies, equipment, and the huge property that could be your business:

New Multi-Million Dollar Home in Tyler is a Business Too Own a 27-acre plant farm currently for sale in Tyler:

