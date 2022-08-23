Wondering What The Old Ethan Allen Building Is Going To Be? We Know!

Get our free mobile app

The building that once housed an Ethan Allen furniture store in Tyler, Texas is now undergoing a massive facelift. During my twenty-five-plus years living here in Tyler, I have never seen the doors on this building open, that is until I was driving by it one day in July. I was shocked!

For the past couple of months, the run-down look of the building that had a blue-ish gray-ish paint job and a colonial look to it thanks to the white columns that supported the overhang of the building have all been removed. Work is underway to give this older property a new look thanks to a new tenant.

The day in July that I saw the doors open I pulled in and spoke with an older gentleman about the building and asked him what type of place they were turning it in to and he replied to me with, 'it's a secret, you'll have to keep watching!'

That's exactly what I've been doing on my way to and from work each day,

" target="_blank">watching progress being made on the building. So far new windows have been installed, the landscaping has been trimmed up and the building is getting a new look with stucco (so it appears).

So what is the old Ethan Allen building being transformed into?

A new sign for the new business was installed this past Friday with the name and logo of the new business ... Flooring Liquidators! It's going to be a flooring store. Flooring Liquidators currently has a location in Tyler on GE Drive and after placing a phone call to their main office and asking if they are adding a second location or moving, the very nice lady on the phone said they would be moving to this new storefront on Loop 323.

Finally, after twenty-five years of sitting empty and starting to look extremely run down, this building is getting new life thanks to an established business here in East Texas.

And to the older gentleman who told me back in July that the new business is a secret, well, the secret is out!

