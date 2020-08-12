Check Out These Top Homeschooling Tools
As Amazon Associates, we earn on qualifying purchases.
Whether you've been homeschooling for a while or are adjusting to new at-home learning with your kids, there are a few tools that can make it easier for everyone involved.
Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet, 7" Display, 16 GB, Purple Kid-Proof Case
This tablet isn't just for watching silly youtube videos and shows - one year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited is included, giving your kids access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, audiobooks and educational content from PBS Kids, Nickelodeon, Disney and more.
Buy it: https://amzn.to/3ah8pci
HP DeskJet Plus 4155 Wireless All-in-One Printer
Just because you're learning or teaching virtually doesn't mean all paper goods go out the window. This fast and reliable printer is a must-have for printing notes, materials and more.
Buy it: https://amzn.to/3kyhQZm
Combination White Board & Bulletin Cork Board – 24” x 18”
Organization and communication are key when teaching at home. Set expectations and display papers, or you can use it to work through math and physics equations knowing you can easily erase and fix errors. It's so versatile!
Buy it: https://amzn.to/2DSDrL8
Zilpoo 5 Tier - Plastic Desk Letter Organizer Tray
Split your notes and materials by subject with ease. Whether you're the teacher or the student, the bright colors and stacked design make keeping your stuff sorted a cinch.
Buy it: https://amzn.to/31F2sSw
AmazonBasics Hanging 6 Pocket File Folders – Multicolor
More organization tools! This one can go up on a wall so there's more table space for notebooks and laptops.
Buy it: https://amzn.to/2XLb4Wq
Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker in Rhubarb
Not exactly standard, but I know that when I set out to learn something new or teach a colleague, nothing gets my brain in the right space like a hot cup of coffee. Make sure you're well-stocked on k-cups and get that brain primed for learning!
Buy it: https://amzn.to/2F8mUn3