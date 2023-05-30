A new hot trend is happening in the Dallas, Texas area that has many of us here in Longview and Tyler, Texas and all around our area wondering if we'll see something similar in our area in the not-so-distant future.

There are many things we adore about living in Texas. The relatively lower cost of living as compared to other places in the country. However, one of the things that few of us have the opportunity to enjoy at home in our neighborhoods is "beachfront" property.

Granted, we have many beautiful lakes in East Texas, which we love. But unless you're fortunate enough to enjoy the lakefront property, we still need to plan trips to enjoy chilling out by large bodies of water. And of course, it's not that many of us don't love taking those vacations. But can you imagine how nice it would be to simply walk a few steps and plop down on a sandy beach and relax in front of a lapping lagoon?

Residents of certain new master-planned communities in the Dallas, Texas area, don't have to imagine having 'beachfront' property any longer.

Recently, WFAA out of Dallas shared a story about this delightful new trend we're seeing in some of the new master-planned communities being designed and built in the area.

Their report says "Developers are building beachfront lagoons, a new trend that’s taking the concept of master-planned communities to a whole new level."

And because of that, they're even drawing people from outside of Texas to move here to enjoy all of the amenities. So yes, we're talking about the aforementioned "beachfront lagoons," but that's not all. Some of these new master-planned communities also offer amenities that may include pickleball courts, pools, fishing ponds, cafes, playgrounds, garden areas, and even schools.

Honestly, if I lived in a place like that here in Texas, I'd struggle to ever leave the community.

And actually, that's a feeling that current residents of one of these neighborhoods, Windsong Ranch in Prosper, Texas have shared with news outlets. And when you look at the photos of the crown jewel, the beachfront lagoon, I think you'll see why. Perhaps that's why Dallas-based real estate agent Rosemary Lewis said that "85% of her clients want to live in a master-planned community, simple or extravagant."

It makes sense. And when we consider the fact that when you buy a home in a community offering gyms, beachsides, and other such amenities, that cuts down on necessary other expenses you'd have to pay for when not living in one of these communities.

Is the future of neighborhood life in East Texas? Would you ever want to live in a master-planned community?

Ready to see more? Here are a few photos of Windsong Ranch as an example of what we'll likely be seeing more of here in our Texas master-planned communities:

Here's a quick one-minute video of the grand opening of the beachfront lagoon in Prosper, Texas:



