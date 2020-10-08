It's news that will make some Texans say "I'll drink to that!"

Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday (October 7th) that bars and other establishments will be opening at 50 percent capacity within areas where COVID-19 is low.

On his Facebook page Gov. Abbott said it's time for us to open back up and if we continue to contain the virus we could see more openings in the future.

It is time to open them up. If we continue to contain COVID, then these openings, just like other businesses, should be able to expand in the near future.

While others are having mixed reactions from his decision Smith County Judge Nathan Moran said that he will "opt in" so that local bars can reopen to the fullest extent permitted under the Governor's GA-32 Order when it goes in effect on Wednesday (October 14th) at 12:01 a.m.



It seems like Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt is also leaning towards "opting in" as well according to a Tweet from KYTX CBS 19.

As for me I am a little skeptic about bars reopening up at 50 percent mainly because COVID-19 is still active and we really haven't gotten control of it as I still see individuals not wearing face coverings while out and about.

So, while others are rejoicing and celebrating bars reopening I will be raising my glass and toasting to you too.

Just in the comfort of my own home!