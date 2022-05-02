The Suicidal Man Who Made Violent Threats Apprehended at the Canton, TX Courthouse

In '22 we are so much better educated on mental health and the pitfalls associated with it than we ever been before. When this Canton, TX man was apprehended last night (May 1st) in front of the city's courthouse, the outpouring of love and calls for mental awareness that filled social media was almost overwhelming.

According to the Van Zandt County Sheriff "Sunday evening a post on Facebook of an individual making threats of violence with a firearm caught the attention of courthouse staff, who in turn notified Canton PD and the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office. Jointly working together, warrants were obtained and attempts were made to locate the subject. After attempts were unsuccessful, the Sheriff's Office along with Canton PD and the Pct.2 Constables Office took positions in the Canton square. At approximately 7:50 am the suspect was observed in front of the courthouse and was immediately taken into custody. He did have a plastic toy firearm in his possession modified to resemble a real firearm. The suspect David Anthony Damate-Graves was booked into the VZ County Jail for the offense of Terroristic Threat without further incident."

Thanks to the quick-thinking and calculated actions of the Canton Police Department and the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office, Mr. Damante-Graves is safe today. And just as importantly, no police officers or civilians were injured last night.

Suicide prevention starts with recognizing the warning signs of suicide and taking them seriously. Talking openly about suicidal thoughts and feelings can save a life. Learn important information on how to help someone who may have suicidal thoughts or feelings.

Call: 800-273-8255 (800-273-TALK)

Chat online: suicidepreventionlifeline.org

Support for people who are deaf and hard of hearing: 800-799-4889

Read some of the comments from the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Facebook page:

