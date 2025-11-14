In a move that shocked the entire world, Chick-fil-A has announced that it will begin testing a new menu item. And what it is has me once again wishing that the store was open on Sundays, too.

Get ready for your life to change, for a limited time only. Beginning on December 1st, the popular chicken restaurant will be testing Chicken and Waffles sandwiches for a limited time in just two cities, and those blessed cities will be San Antonio, TX, and Baltimore, MD, according to Chick-fil-A, Inc.

Chick-fil-A's New Chicken & Waffles Sandwich

And it won't be every location in San Antonio, the company said that only select San Antonio restaurants will be testing my new favorite sandwich that I've yet to try, the Chicken & Waffles Breakfast Sandwich.

My new mission: go to San Antonio in December and find these special stores. We'll have to do it fast, though. The company also said that this new menu test item will only be available through Jan. 24, and while supplies last.

Get our free mobile app

What if I told you there was a magical place where you could eat all the Chick-fil-A you could stuff down your throat? The only catch is, just like the chicken and waffle sandwich, it's going to be a haul. You'll have to drive about four hours north of Dallas, TX, and eat it without leaving Norman frickin' Oklahoma.

I had no idea an all-you-can-eat Chick-fil-A existed, but it does, and it has now for nearly 20 years. And a genius move to hide it away in Norman, the only place where no one would ever find it.

Chick-fil-A was founded in Atlanta, Georgia, in 1967. The popular fast-food chain now boasts over 3,000 restaurants across the U.S., including Puerto Rico, and Canada... But only one where you can eat to your heart's content, in Norman frickin' Oklahoma.