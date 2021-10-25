Children Found Abandoned in Apartment with Brother’s Dead Body

I'm not one to cover news stories in the building but this one really struck a nerve with me and I'm not even a parent. The Harris County Sheriff Department was called to a Houston apartment complex where they found three children that had been abandoned in that apartment for several months. What makes this even worse is that their 9-year-old brother's body was with them who had been dead for around a year. I wish this were some kind of campfire horror story but it's not.

Sunday afternoon, October 24, the Harris County Sheriff's Department received a call from a 15-year-old boy claiming his parents had left him and his siblings, one 10 years old, the other 7 years old, alone in their apartment for the past several months. Deputies arrived at the apartment and found the children malnourished and had signs of injuries. The other discovery horrified the authorities.

The 15-year-old said in the call that their 9-year-old brother had been dead for about a year and his decomposing body was in the apartment with the children.

There are so many questions to asked here. How did this happen? How did anyone not at all notice a smell? How did no one know these children were alone? Just why? The mother of the children, along with her boyfriend, were found by Sunday night and questioned by authorities but were released. No charges were filed against the pair.

I do not have children of my own so parenting advice is something I can not give out. However, in no way, shape, form or fashion would I just leave and let children, even under the supervision of a teenager like this. It's an investigation by law enforcement and a lot goes into it but how were they able to let the adults go. This is not okay and I hope answers are found soon and the proper punishment is applied.

