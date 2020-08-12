I am firm believer that ever since the COVID-19 pandemic we have seen the best in people and also we have seen the worst as a Baton Rouge teen is recovering from a vicious beating at the hands of patrons over social distancing guidelines.

The incident happened on Sunday (August 9th) as Kelsy Wallace a server at Chili's Grill and Bar refused to seat a large group of close to 13 people at a single table because it violates the companies social distancing guidelines per KHOU.

Wallace seated six people at one table, but couldn't seat the rest and that's when the trouble started as they grew upset and asked for the manager when the fight broke out.

She pushed me. And when she pushed me, all I knew was to push her back. I reacted. That's when her and her daughters, they all came. And they're grown women. I'm 17-years-old. They're like, 20, 30, and the woman that pushed me looked like she was 40. So I'm standing there, they're on me, beating me. I'm standing there trying to hit them, trying to get all of them off me. And the lady, she takes a wet floor sign and slams it in my eye. And I had blood rushing everywhere.

Kelsy was rushed to the hospital where she received stitches for the cut over her eye and her attackers also pulled out some of her hair.

What was more so disappointing was that her employees did not intervene and allowed her attackers to leave before the authorities arrived.

While Kelsy is recovering from the incident she mentioned that she does not plan on returning to work.