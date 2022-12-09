WSW Loop 323 In Tyler, Texas Is Going To Look Different In 2023

Get our free mobile app

If anything is constant in this world, it is change. Change is coming to a small stretch of WSW Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas in 2023.

Over the last year, Loop 323 between S. Broadway and Brookside Dr. has seen three marquee restaurants either close or move to a new location in Tyler and now those once thriving buildings are sitting empty. However, it appears as if they will not be sitting idle once the calendar flips to 2023.

The three buildings are still recognizable from the previous tenants, but that will soon be changing. The big 'A-frame' style building from Whataburger has had its orange and white stripes repainted with a tan color, but the building still screams 'Whataburger'! The former Long John Silver's still has the LJS branding all over it and then there's Chili's. The paint has faded on this building over time except where the huge Chili's chili logo was on the side of the building, which looks fresh and new!

So what's coming to WSW Loop 323 in 2023?

After asking online what you would like to see take over the former Chili's location, we learned from a comment that a new chain restaurant from the west coast is coming to town. Black Bear Diner will occupy the former Chili's location according to what we learned from an online posting.

We learned a couple of months ago that Golden Chick would be taking over and remodeling the former Long John Silver's location. The former Whataburger location, it looks like it's going to be turned into a restaurant that will be serving up ramen as Ichiban Ramen.

There are other changes to WSW Loop 323 too.

Restaurants aren't the only thing changing up the face of WSW Loop 323 in 2023. A spa and pool shop, Atlas Pools, will be opening up in the former New Avenues rent-to-own place (across from old Chili's) and then Flooring Liquidators has been working on remodeling the old Ethan Allen building and will be moving to this newly renovated storefront in early 2023.

So, if one thing is true about Tyler, it's change! We welcome these new businesses and can't wait until they open so we can give them a try.

