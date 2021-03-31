Chipotle Giving Away Free Burritos and Bitcoin April 1st

Chipotle always makes us turn our heads when they offer free burritos. Heck even if Chipotle was offering free guacamole I would be front of the line ready to go. Leave it to Chipotle to have the most epic contest for National Burrito Day.

Yes, tomorrow is April Fool's Day, but there is another day that is way more important. At least to me. Tomorrow is National Burrito Day, a day that I believe should be celebrated all over. The way that Chipotle plans to celebrate is with free burritos and Bitcoin. I have no idea how bitcoin works, however a burrito? Now I am definitely experienced in that department.

How do you get entered into this legit burrito and Bitcoin giveaway? You visit the website that Chipotle created just for this promotion BurritosOrBitcoin.com and you have to guess a random six-digit number. You only get 10 tries however if you get lucky and you somehow get the number right, you'll either get a free burrito or some Bitcoin.

Over 10,000 people will get a burrito. 50 people will get $500 worth of Bitcoin and the big prize is 3 lucky folks will get $25,000 worth of Bitcoin. Can you imagine? $25,000 worth of Bitcoin? I don't even know how I would spend it, but I am in!

Of course, your odds of guessing the magic number is very slim, but that doesn't mean it's impossible. The website says your odds of winning are about 1 in 175,000. Why does a scene from "Dumb and Dumber" come to mind? You know the one where Jim Carey says "So you're saying there's a chance?" But, someone out there has to win. Hopefully, it's you and me.

