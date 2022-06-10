Hear Chris Lane and Lauren Alaina’s Countrified ‘Dancin’ in the Moonlight’

Chris Lane and Lauren Alaina have teamed up for their first-ever song together, a duet of "Dancin' in the Moonlight."

Their version is a countrified rendition of the 1972 King Harvest hit of the same name. The song is equal parts funky and country, and it finds the singers having a whole lot of fun.

The tune is not a straight cover of the '70s classic written by Sherman Kelly and originally recorded by his band, Boffalongo, however — but the duet is unmistakably a version of the original, with a similar beat and melody. New lyrics written by hitmakers Jesse Frasure and Brett Tyler describe a night under the moonlight that's a bit more country.

After the recognizable intro, Lane kicks off the song, singing about a quintessential summer night with White Claws to drink, tailgates to sit on and a bonfire. The track continues into a chorus that, again, sounds similar to the original, with a tweak of the lyrics and rhythm.

"Dancing in the moonlight / Everybody knows where to go on a Friday night / Where you can’t see the city lights / Everybody’s dancing in the moonlight / Nowhere to go, nowhere to be / And it’s heaven with your hands on me / So, let’s keep dancing in the moonlight / Girl you know it feels so right," Lane sings in the first chorus.

Alaina joins him in the second verse, continuing the nightly celebrations that include going to "the hottest night club in town."

The two wrap the song together, keeping the energy going throughout. Crafted by producer Joey Moi, the track gives a nod to the '70s original while adding heavy country elements such as cheerful electric guitar and strong percussion. Lane says he loved the song upon first hearing it.

“I’m so excited to have new music to share today alongside one of the most talented, fun people to work with, Lauren Alaina,” he remarks of the collaboration via press release. “The first time I heard this take on 'Dancin’ in the Moonlight,' it was a demo I kept listening to on repeat."

"It sounds like summer to me and feels like the kind of song you want to put on when you’re on the boat, at a bonfire, grilling, or hanging with the people you love. I love the classic feel it has, and I love that I get to share it with my second-favorite Lauren," he adds, referencing his first favorite Lauren: his wife.

Alaina also shared her enthusiasm about the collaboration while expressing her appreciation for the famous original track.

"The original is one of those songs that lives on for many generations," she says. "Everyone knows the original. I am excited to be a part of a new take on such an impactful and iconic song. I absolutely love the way it turned out. It’s an added bonus that I get to sing it with my buddy, Chris Lane. He is such an amazing man, artist and friend."

Lane and Alaina's new duet pairs with a just-released a retro music video. Directed by Justin Clough and filmed at Nashville's Old Glory bar, the video finds the artists time traveling through the 1920s, '50s and '60s to present time.

