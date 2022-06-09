6 Things To Do In East Texas This Weekend: June 10th – 12th
You definitely shouldn't be bored in East Texas this weekend, because there are plenty of things to do all weekend long.
There are at least three festivals you can be a part of that are celebrating tomatoes, blueberries, and the Celtic culture. You can check out the action of the cowboys and cowgirls in the arena at a rodeo, help raise money for cancer research or get inspiration when it comes to building or remodeling your home.
Here are 6 things you can do in East Texas this weekend:
- Jacksonville Tomato Fest
- Gladewater Rodeo
- Cattle Baron's Gala
- Tyler Celtic Fest
- Texas Blueberry Festival
- Tyler Parade Of Homes
38th Annual Tomato Fest
Downtown Jacksonville will be dedicated to the celebration of the tomato Saturday. From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. vendors of all kinds will be along Commerce Street with thousands of people strolling around watching contests, listening to live music, checking out cars and motorcycles and so much more. The event will wrap up with a street dance at Chili's Saturday evening.
Gladewater Rodeo Round-Up
The rodeo kicked off Wednesday and will host events nightly beginning at 8:15 through Saturday evening. Founded in 1937, this rodeo offers something for everyone. Kids 6 and under can participate in Mutton Bustin' - always cute to watch the kids ride the sheep and hang on for dear life! Other rodeo events include bull riding, steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding, team roping, barrel racing, steer roping, and more.
Tyler Cattle Baron's Gala
This event is Saturday evening at Texas Rose Horse Park and is a fundraising event for the American Cancer Society. A night full of food, fun, and music featuring headliner Jon Wolfe.
Tyler Celtic Fest
Tyler Celtic Fest is an annual event that celebrates Celtic history and culture with live music, demos, games, vendors, artisans, contests, food & more! This festival runs Friday thru Sunday.
32nd Annual Texas Blueberry Festival
Downtown Nacogdoches will be turning blue to celebrate the blueberry Saturday. There will be all kinds of blueberry competitions, live entertainment, vendors, and of course food. Start the day off at 8 a.m. with a plate of blueberry pancakes!
Tyler Parade Of Homes
This is the final weekend of the Tyler Parade Of Homes as Tyler area builders show off their latest creations. Fourteen stunning new homes across Tyler, Lake Tyler, Lindale, Bullard, and Noonday will be on full display showing off the latest in trends in homebuilding. There is an admission fee for this event.