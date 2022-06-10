11 Fantastic Locations To View Fireworks In East Texas This July 4th

11 Fantastic Locations To View Fireworks In East Texas This July 4th

City Of Tyler, City Of Lufkin, City Of Longview, Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, Getty Images
Get our free mobile app

We'll be celebrating our nation's independence on Monday this year. This year will mark the 246th anniversary of the birth of our mighty nation.

We'll be marking the occasion and celebrating all day and night with family and friends gathered at the house, around the pool or the lake, or in the backyard with the grills and smokers going just waiting for it to get dark so we can either set off our fireworks or watch fireworks explode hundreds of feet in the air above our heads and hear their loud explosions too.

Now if you're planning on creating your own fireworks show, please be safe doing it. Make sure you have water to put out any potential fires, do not let children light fireworks, and never hold them in your hand. Also remember, this is the time of the year that your dog will be wondering what's up with all the loud booms and they might get scared and try to jump the fence and run away if they're outside. Check out these tips to make them feel safe.

If you're looking for one of the big professional shows put on by a local church or your city, the following is a list of firework shows happening around East Texas.

  • Athens
    Fireworks At The Fishery
    Monday, July 4th
    Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center
    5550 FM 2495 - Athens
    Admission is free after 5 p.m. Bring along a picnic and fish until the fireworks light up the sky over the hatchery ponds.
Texas Parks And Wildlife / Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center - Athens
loading...
  • Bullard
    Blast Over Bullard
    Saturday, July 2nd @ 5 p.m.
    Bullard High School
    1216 S Houston St - Bullard
    Free admission with vendors, food trucks and that annual Kids' Bike Brigade and more.
  • Hawkins
    Lake Hawkins Fireworks Show 2022
    Sunday, July 3rd @ 9 p.m.
    Lake Hawkins
    ADDRESS MISSING
    See the fireworks show with a lakeside view as they are launched from the dam. Entry fee is $10 at Lake Hawkins RV Park.
  • Henderson
    Independence Day Celebration at Lake Striker Resort
    Saturday, July 2nd @ 10 p.m.
    Lake Striker
    18560 CR 4256 S. - Reklaw
    Gates open at 7 p.m.. There will be live music, food, vendors, and a boat parade at 8 p.m.
  • Jacksonville
    July 4th Fireworks
    Monday, July 4th @ 9 p.m.
    Lake Jacksonville
    Byrd Road
    Fireworks will be launched from barges in the middle of the lake. See the explosions overhead and the reflections on the water. The show will be free.
  • Kilgore
    Fourth Of July Extravaganza
    Monday, July 4th
    Kilgore City Park
    Wood St and North St - Kilgore
    There will be live music, vendors, and 20-minute fireworks show - all free!
Kilgore Main Street
loading...
  • Longview
    Fireworks and Freedom Celebration
    Monday, July 4th @ 10 p.m.
    Longview Convention Center Complex - Maude Cobb Activity Center
    100 Grand Blvd. - Longview
    Admission is free. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. and will feature live music from Drake White and Hayden McBride. The concert and fireworks are free. Food and beverage vendors will be on site.
LongviewTexas.gov
loading...
  • Lufkin
    July 4th Celebration
    Monday, July 4th
    Ellen Trout Zoo
    402 Zoo Circle - Lufkin
    Free admission. There will be vendors, family fun, food trucks and fireworks.
VisitLufkin.com
loading...
  • Tyler
    Fourth of July Celebration
    Monday, July 4th @ 9 p.m.
    Lindsey Park
    12557 Spur 364 West - Tyler
    Admission is free. Gates will open at 2 p.m. There will be food trucks and other vendors on site
City Of Tyler
loading...
  • Tyler
    Celebrate America Independence Day Fireworks Show
    Sunday, July 3rd
    Pleasant Hill Baptist Church
    13590 State Highway 110 S. - Tyler
    Gates will open at 6:30 p.m., there will be a special two-hour vacation bible school event for kids in 1st - 6th grade, live music by 6 MIles To Mixon, food vendors will be on site along with free hot dogs and watermelon too.
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church
loading...
  • Tyler
    2022 Family Fireworks Celebration
    Friday, June 24th @ 6 p.m.
    South Spring Baptist Church
    17002 US Hwy. 69 S at FM 2813 - Tyler
    Free admission. Food trucks will be on site along with inflatables for the kids and other activities.

If you know of any spectacular firework shows that are happening around East Texas that are left off of this list, please email the details or a link and we'll get them included in this listQ

Delicious! Eighteen of the Best Food Trucks in the Tyler, Texas Area

One of the most exciting developments in East TX over the past few years is the ever-growing food truck scene. You can find almost anything you're hungry for.

10 Unique, Super Fun Party Ideas Here in East Texas Your Kids Will Love

We've dug in and done a bit of research on some of the best ideas for kids' parties or get-togethers that both kids (and probably) parents will enjoy.

These Waterparks Provide A Splashing Good Time For East Texans

As the heat begins to bake East Texas, you'll find some relief from the heat and humidity at these nearby waterparks.

East Texans Are Strange And Funny When It Comes To Hotel Etiquette

East Texans answering the following question are kids at heart, concerned about germs and just darn funny!
Filed Under: 4th of july, Athens, bullard, firework shows, fireworks, hawkins, henderson, jacksonville, Jacksonville, July 4th, july 4th fireworks, kilgore, longview, lufkin, pleasant hill baptist church, south spring baptist church, texas freshwater fisheries center, tyler
Categories: East Texas News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top