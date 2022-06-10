11 Fantastic Locations To View Fireworks In East Texas This July 4th

Get our free mobile app

We'll be celebrating our nation's independence on Monday this year. This year will mark the 246th anniversary of the birth of our mighty nation.

We'll be marking the occasion and celebrating all day and night with family and friends gathered at the house, around the pool or the lake, or in the backyard with the grills and smokers going just waiting for it to get dark so we can either set off our fireworks or watch fireworks explode hundreds of feet in the air above our heads and hear their loud explosions too.

Now if you're planning on creating your own fireworks show, please be safe doing it. Make sure you have water to put out any potential fires, do not let children light fireworks, and never hold them in your hand. Also remember, this is the time of the year that your dog will be wondering what's up with all the loud booms and they might get scared and try to jump the fence and run away if they're outside. Check out these tips to make them feel safe.

If you're looking for one of the big professional shows put on by a local church or your city, the following is a list of firework shows happening around East Texas.

Athens

Fireworks At The Fishery

Monday, July 4th

Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center

5550 FM 2495 - Athens

Admission is free after 5 p.m. Bring along a picnic and fish until the fireworks light up the sky over the hatchery ponds.

Texas Parks And Wildlife / Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center - Athens Texas Parks And Wildlife / Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center - Athens loading...

Bullard

Blast Over Bullard

Saturday, July 2nd @ 5 p.m.

Bullard High School

1216 S Houston St - Bullard

Free admission with vendors, food trucks and that annual Kids' Bike Brigade and more.

Hawkins

Lake Hawkins Fireworks Show 2022

Sunday, July 3rd @ 9 p.m.

Lake Hawkins

ADDRESS MISSING

See the fireworks show with a lakeside view as they are launched from the dam. Entry fee is $10 at Lake Hawkins RV Park.

Henderson

Independence Day Celebration at Lake Striker Resort

Saturday, July 2nd @ 10 p.m.

Lake Striker

18560 CR 4256 S. - Reklaw

Gates open at 7 p.m.. There will be live music, food, vendors, and a boat parade at 8 p.m.

Jacksonville

July 4th Fireworks

Monday, July 4th @ 9 p.m.

Lake Jacksonville

Byrd Road

Fireworks will be launched from barges in the middle of the lake. See the explosions overhead and the reflections on the water. The show will be free.

Kilgore

Fourth Of July Extravaganza

Monday, July 4th

Kilgore City Park

Wood St and North St - Kilgore

There will be live music, vendors, and 20-minute fireworks show - all free!

Kilgore Main Street Kilgore Main Street loading...

Longview

Fireworks and Freedom Celebration

Monday, July 4th @ 10 p.m.

Longview Convention Center Complex - Maude Cobb Activity Center

100 Grand Blvd. - Longview

Admission is free. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. and will feature live music from Drake White and Hayden McBride. The concert and fireworks are free. Food and beverage vendors will be on site.

LongviewTexas.gov LongviewTexas.gov loading...

Lufkin

July 4th Celebration

Monday, July 4th

Ellen Trout Zoo

402 Zoo Circle - Lufkin

Free admission. There will be vendors, family fun, food trucks and fireworks.

VisitLufkin.com VisitLufkin.com loading...

Tyler

Fourth of July Celebration

Monday, July 4th @ 9 p.m.

Lindsey Park

12557 Spur 364 West - Tyler

Admission is free. Gates will open at 2 p.m. There will be food trucks and other vendors on site

City Of Tyler City Of Tyler loading...

Tyler

Celebrate America Independence Day Fireworks Show

Sunday, July 3rd

Pleasant Hill Baptist Church

13590 State Highway 110 S. - Tyler

Gates will open at 6:30 p.m., there will be a special two-hour vacation bible school event for kids in 1st - 6th grade, live music by 6 MIles To Mixon, food vendors will be on site along with free hot dogs and watermelon too.

Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Pleasant Hill Baptist Church loading...

Tyler

2022 Family Fireworks Celebration

Friday, June 24th @ 6 p.m.

South Spring Baptist Church

17002 US Hwy. 69 S at FM 2813 - Tyler

Free admission. Food trucks will be on site along with inflatables for the kids and other activities.

If you know of any spectacular firework shows that are happening around East Texas that are left off of this list, please email the details or a link and we'll get them included in this listQ

