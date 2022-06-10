11 Fantastic Locations To View Fireworks In East Texas This July 4th
We'll be celebrating our nation's independence on Monday this year. This year will mark the 246th anniversary of the birth of our mighty nation.
We'll be marking the occasion and celebrating all day and night with family and friends gathered at the house, around the pool or the lake, or in the backyard with the grills and smokers going just waiting for it to get dark so we can either set off our fireworks or watch fireworks explode hundreds of feet in the air above our heads and hear their loud explosions too.
Now if you're planning on creating your own fireworks show, please be safe doing it. Make sure you have water to put out any potential fires, do not let children light fireworks, and never hold them in your hand. Also remember, this is the time of the year that your dog will be wondering what's up with all the loud booms and they might get scared and try to jump the fence and run away if they're outside. Check out these tips to make them feel safe.
If you're looking for one of the big professional shows put on by a local church or your city, the following is a list of firework shows happening around East Texas.
- Athens
Fireworks At The Fishery
Monday, July 4th
Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center
5550 FM 2495 - Athens
Admission is free after 5 p.m. Bring along a picnic and fish until the fireworks light up the sky over the hatchery ponds.
- Bullard
Blast Over Bullard
Saturday, July 2nd @ 5 p.m.
Bullard High School
1216 S Houston St - Bullard
Free admission with vendors, food trucks and that annual Kids' Bike Brigade and more.
- Hawkins
Lake Hawkins Fireworks Show 2022
Sunday, July 3rd @ 9 p.m.
Lake Hawkins
ADDRESS MISSING
See the fireworks show with a lakeside view as they are launched from the dam. Entry fee is $10 at Lake Hawkins RV Park.
- Henderson
Independence Day Celebration at Lake Striker Resort
Saturday, July 2nd @ 10 p.m.
Lake Striker
18560 CR 4256 S. - Reklaw
Gates open at 7 p.m.. There will be live music, food, vendors, and a boat parade at 8 p.m.
- Jacksonville
July 4th Fireworks
Monday, July 4th @ 9 p.m.
Lake Jacksonville
Byrd Road
Fireworks will be launched from barges in the middle of the lake. See the explosions overhead and the reflections on the water. The show will be free.
- Kilgore
Fourth Of July Extravaganza
Monday, July 4th
Kilgore City Park
Wood St and North St - Kilgore
There will be live music, vendors, and 20-minute fireworks show - all free!
- Longview
Fireworks and Freedom Celebration
Monday, July 4th @ 10 p.m.
Longview Convention Center Complex - Maude Cobb Activity Center
100 Grand Blvd. - Longview
Admission is free. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. and will feature live music from Drake White and Hayden McBride. The concert and fireworks are free. Food and beverage vendors will be on site.
- Lufkin
July 4th Celebration
Monday, July 4th
Ellen Trout Zoo
402 Zoo Circle - Lufkin
Free admission. There will be vendors, family fun, food trucks and fireworks.
- Tyler
Fourth of July Celebration
Monday, July 4th @ 9 p.m.
Lindsey Park
12557 Spur 364 West - Tyler
Admission is free. Gates will open at 2 p.m. There will be food trucks and other vendors on site
- Tyler
Celebrate America Independence Day Fireworks Show
Sunday, July 3rd
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church
13590 State Highway 110 S. - Tyler
Gates will open at 6:30 p.m., there will be a special two-hour vacation bible school event for kids in 1st - 6th grade, live music by 6 MIles To Mixon, food vendors will be on site along with free hot dogs and watermelon too.
- Tyler
2022 Family Fireworks Celebration
Friday, June 24th @ 6 p.m.
South Spring Baptist Church
17002 US Hwy. 69 S at FM 2813 - Tyler
Free admission. Food trucks will be on site along with inflatables for the kids and other activities.
If you know of any spectacular firework shows that are happening around East Texas that are left off of this list, please email the details or a link and we'll get them included in this listQ