Scooby Doo Fans Can Stay In The Mystery Machine For $20 A Night

"And I Would Have Gotten Away With It If It Wasn't For Those Meddling Kids"

As kids, many of us spent our Saturday mornings trying to solve mysteries with a talking dog named Scooby Doo and his crew Shaggy, Velma, Fred and Daphne (and Scrappy Doo too) as they drove around solving crimes and getting into stuff in their hippy dippy cool van "The Mystery Machine". Now that we're adults and have seen the Scooby Doo franchise get rebooted in a bunch of different ways including movies, your grown butt can now spend a few nights solving mysteries of your own in this wild AirBnB!

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the live-action “Scooby-Doo” film, Actor Matthew Lillard is hosting three groovy stays in a recreation of the Mystery Machine in partnership with Airbnb and Warner Bros. Consumer Products.

How dope is this? According to AirBnB, this summer, guests can live out their van-life dreams along the Southern California coastline while staying overnight in Shaggy and Scooby's vehicle. During their stay, guests can channel their inner Shaggy with all-you-can eat snacks, plenty of games fit for the mystery-solving duo and a retro TV to re-watch the film.

Lillard, Who Played Shaggy In The Live Action Movie Will Be Your Host

Here's the kicker, you can stay here for only $20 a night!! That's right! Here's the details:

Guests will be able to book three individual one-night stays on June 24, June 25 and June 26 for only $20 a night (there is some fine print).

A virtual greeting from Lillard upon arrival.

Plenty of throwbacks to 2002, including listening to the latest Sugar Ray album on a portable CD player, basking in the glow of a lava lamp and donning Shaggy’s signature puka shell necklace

All-you-can-eat snacks and a selection to choose from for dinner, featuring all of Shaggy & Scooby’s favorite foods

Mystery games galore so guests can put their own whodunit-solving skills to the test

A late-night re-watch of Scooby-Doo, complete with popcorn, movie candy and all the Scooby Snacks guests’ hearts desire

An outdoor setup with enough lounge seating and hammock space for the whole gang to vibe out.

You can request to book this stay beginning Thursday, June 16 at 1 p.m. ET at airbnb.com/mysterymachine Guests are responsible for their own travel to and from Southern California. Check out more photos of The Mystery Machine below!

You Can Stay In Scooby Doo's Mystery Machine For $20 A Night! This summer, guests can live out their van-life dreams along the Southern California coastline while staying overnight in Shaggy and Scooby's vehicle.



