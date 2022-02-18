The man has an amazing voice along with being a fantastic song writer, Chris Stapleton is coming to Bossier City! We are so excited about this show with the date set for Friday, October 21st this might be the perfect reason to take that Friday off and kick off the weekend early while seeing Chris Stapleton in concert.

I'm not sure how Chris has all of his awards displayed but he has won everything. He has won 5 Grammy awards, 7 Academy of Country Music (ACM's), and 10 Country Music Association (CMA's). He has written gigantic songs for Kenny Chesney, Josh Turner, George Strait, Luke Bryan and so many others.

When Do Chris Stapleton Tickets Go On Sale for Bossier City?

The concert is October 21st at Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City, but tickets go on sale Friday, February 25th at 10:00 am CST. His talent is unmatched so make sure you're ready to go when tickets go on sale so you don't miss out. Click here for ticket information and to purchase tickets.

You Can Win Chris Stapleton Tickets Before They Go On Sale

This is going to be a fantastic concert and we want to help you win a pair of tickets before they even go on sale on February 25th. We've made it really simple to win with the 101.5 KNUE Stapleton Sounder. Just wake up with Billy and Tara weekday mornings from 6a-10a for your chance to win. Sometime throughout the show they will play a sounder telling you to call in and win at 903-581-1015, caller #5 will score a pair of tickets.

To increase your chances of winning the Chris Stapleton concert tickets make sure you have the 101.5 KNUE app downloaded. We will send you a reminder minutes before we giveaway the tickets so you know it's coming!

